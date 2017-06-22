Hannah Hart Hits the Road This August...

Hannah Hart Hits the Road This August In New Food Network Series I Hart Food

Hannah Hart has over five-million followers on social media, a killer sense of humor, a passion for food and this summer, she's taking a flavor-filled journey to some of the country's favorite regional food spots in the new Food Network series I HART FOOD. In the six-episode series, food enthusiast Hannah follows her appetite to discover incredible local dishes and awesome conversations.

