Griego facing 22 new criminal counts

A Santa Fe County grand jury has charged embattled former state Sen. Phil Griego with 22 new criminal counts - including multiple counts of perjury and embezzlement - on top of the nine corruption charges already pending against him. Charges listed in a June 16 indictment include 13 felony perjury counts; five felony counts of embezzlement; a felony fraud count; two misdemeanor counts of filing false campaign reports; and a misdemeanor count of illegally paying a Santa Fe auto repair shop with campaign funds.

