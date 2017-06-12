From Santa Fe to UTA: Arlington greets folk art market
The International Folk Art Market now brings artists from all over the world to Arlington to sell their work while guests learn about their native art and culture. Event co-chair Linda Dipert attended the event in Santa Fe, New Mexico, many times and has spent the last year working to move the market to Arlington.
