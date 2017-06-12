Former Santa Fe County jail employee files whistleblower suit
A former Santa Fe County jail employee filed a whistleblower lawsuit Monday against the County Commission, alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting that a jail warden didn't tell the truth about how his county-owned car was damaged. The lawsuit was filed by Joey Romero, who was a fleet manager and had worked for the county for more than 10 years, according to the complaint filed in state District Court in Santa Fe.
