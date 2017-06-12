Flamenco rebirth: Juan Siddi

After cutting ties with Aspen Santa Fe ballet earlier this year, flamenco maestro Juan Siddi is returning to the Lensic Performing Arts Center with a new company, a summer season in Santa Fe, and a 501 . At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, the first program of Siddi's Arte Flamenco Society features "Fuego Lento," an intense solea created as a solo in 2016 and here reconfigured as a duet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.