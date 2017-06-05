First woman takes leadership seat on New Mexico budget panel
New Mexico Democratic Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, third from right, presides as the first chairwoman in the 60-year history of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. Female lawmakers across the country are taking leadership roles for the first time on state finance committees that hold the purse strings for vital programs and projects.
