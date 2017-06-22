Deaths prompt millionaire Forrest Fenn to rethink legendary treasure hunt

Santa Fe, N.M.-An eccentric millionaire, who claims to have hidden gold and gems in the mountains of northern New Mexico, is considering calling off the legendary treasure hunt after a man died recently looking for the bounty. Antiques dealer Forrest Fenn, whose treasure hunt has drawn thousands to the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe, said the death of Paris Wallace, a Colorado pastor, has compelled him to re-examine the popular search.

