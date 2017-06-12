Cut threatens popular K-3 summer school
Superintendents from three public school districts in New Mexico told a committee of lawmakers Wednesday that the state's decision to cut funding for a decade-old summer program is threatening the academic success of thousands of the state's poorest students who can't participate this year. "This program directly impacts the success of our kids," Arsenio Romero, superintendent of the Deming Public Schools, told the Legislative Education Study Committee during a hearing at the state Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|17 min
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC