Crews fighting Cajete Fire find more abandoned campfires

As some 300 firefighters continued working to contain a 1,367-acre conflagration caused by an abandoned campfire, forest officials said they had discovered at least three more abandoned campfires smoldering in the forest by mid-Sunday. "It's hard to believe, it's frustrating," said Brian Riley, district ranger for the Jemez District of the Santa Fe National Forest, on Sunday.

