Crews fighting Cajete Fire find more abandoned campfires
As some 300 firefighters continued working to contain a 1,367-acre conflagration caused by an abandoned campfire, forest officials said they had discovered at least three more abandoned campfires smoldering in the forest by mid-Sunday. "It's hard to believe, it's frustrating," said Brian Riley, district ranger for the Jemez District of the Santa Fe National Forest, on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC