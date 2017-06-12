Councilor fails to disclose gift linked to Coca-Cola executive

One of the perks of serving on the governing body is an occasional freebie, from tickets to a fancy gala to ceramic vases and plates. The city allows government officials to receive an "occasional non-pecuniary gift" as long as it doesn't exceed $250, and they're required to report the gift, its value and the provider to the City Clerk's Office within 10 days of receipt.

