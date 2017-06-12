Corrections under scrutiny for treatment of new mom
A state District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday afternoon that requires the New Mexico Corrections Department to allow an inmate to breast-feed her newborn daughter during weekend visitation hours at a prison in Grants. Judge Raymond Ortiz, in the 1st District Court in Santa Fe, also ordered the Corrections Department to let the new mother use an electric pump so she can supply breast milk for her 3-week-old baby when they are apart, another practice the agency has prohibited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Thu
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC