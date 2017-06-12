Corrections under scrutiny for treatment of new mom

A state District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday afternoon that requires the New Mexico Corrections Department to allow an inmate to breast-feed her newborn daughter during weekend visitation hours at a prison in Grants. Judge Raymond Ortiz, in the 1st District Court in Santa Fe, also ordered the Corrections Department to let the new mother use an electric pump so she can supply breast milk for her 3-week-old baby when they are apart, another practice the agency has prohibited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.