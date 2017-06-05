CarlsonCast June9--7am hour

CarlsonCast June9--7am hour

Friday Jun 9

KVI's John Carlson invites Seattle City Councilman Tim Burgess to compare and contrast how Seattle versus Santa Fe, New Mexico respectively handled the issue of tax hikes on sugary beverages.

