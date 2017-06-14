Bullet strikes NM land commissioner's truck

An unoccupied pickup truck used by New Mexico State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has been hit by a bullet during a shooting incident in Santa Fe. Bullet strikes NM land commissioner Aubrey Dunn's truck in Santa Fe An unoccupied pickup truck used by New Mexico State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn has been hit by a bullet during a shooting incident in Santa Fe.

