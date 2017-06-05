Barrier-less U.S. 550 the deadliest roadway in the state
SANTA FE, N.M. A report by the Santa Fe New Mexican shows that design flaws are potentially to blame for U.S. 550 being the deadliest stretch of highway in the state. There are no barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway in New Mexico, according to the New Mexican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC