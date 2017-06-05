Barrier-less U.S. 550 the deadliest r...

Barrier-less U.S. 550 the deadliest roadway in the state

SANTA FE, N.M. A report by the Santa Fe New Mexican shows that design flaws are potentially to blame for U.S. 550 being the deadliest stretch of highway in the state. There are no barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway in New Mexico, according to the New Mexican.

