Artists aim to challenge, comfort audience at festival
In a festival populated with mind-bending sculptures, experimental photography and provocative surrealist paintings, Michael Rohner's work stands out for its "gently confrontational" nature. Presenting a style that combines pen-and-ink images with spray-painted color finishes, Rohner's work is among the many displays at the 2017 Utah Arts Festival at Library Square.
