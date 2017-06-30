Any Santa Fe River trout up for grabs

The state Department of Game and Fish, which stocked hundreds of trout in the Santa Fe River for a June 17 children's fishing derby, says any fish still in the river are fair game this weekend for anglers who want to capture the ones that got away. The agency on Friday issued an "emergency salvage order" allowing the public to harvest an unlimited number of fish "by any means" from the river inside city limits.

