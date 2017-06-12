A new push for nuclear waste
At first glance, the barren stretch of desert between Carlsbad and Hobbs in southeastern New Mexico seems unfit for any kind of industry. But this rugged, nondescript patch of land is poised to be the focus of the next national conversation about how to dispose of the country's most dangerous nuclear waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC