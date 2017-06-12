8 N.M. artists winners of Governor's Awards for Excellence
Gustavo Victor Goler, pictured in his Taos studio, is one of the 2017 winners of the Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts. Courtesy image William deBuys of El Valle is one of the 2017 winners of the Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts.
