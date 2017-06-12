5 fatally shot in northern New Mexico; gunman arrested
This undated booking photo provided by the New Mexico State Police shows Damian Herrera. Authorities have arrested Herrera who they say fatally shot five people in New Mexico on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Thu
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC