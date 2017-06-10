10 Ways to Create a Modern Bohemian Vibe 10 Photos

To give the living room of a home in the hip Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles an energetic update, designer Breeze Giannasio focused her design around the spectacular textile hanging above the sofa. Working within the gold, fuschia, and gray color palette of the wall hanging she added layers of texture - the intricate carpet, the lush upholstery, the sleek coffee table - at every level.

