Wife of slain deputy testifies in Tai Chan trial
A jury heard emotional testimony in court Tuesday afternoon as the widow of murdered Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy Jeremy Martin took the stand. Fellow deputy Tai Chan is on trial for a second time, charged with murdering martin at a Las Cruces hotel nearly three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Tue
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr '17
|Yeah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC