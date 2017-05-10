USA Today names top 25 must-see buildings in New Mexico
USA Today and a team of architects have partnered to find some of the best buildings in the country, and they found 25 of those must-see spots here in New Mexico. There are the usual spots like the St. Francis Cathedral and Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, and the Santuario in Chimayo, as well as Chaco Canyon and Bandelier.
