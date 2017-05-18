The past 100 years, May 22, 2017

May 22, 1917: Fifty convicts from the state penitentiary, most of them jubilant at the chance at active out-of-doors work and many glad moreover to have a hand in something which they feel will aid the state and nation, are now at work planting beans and corn to help increase New Mexico's agriculture production. May 22, 1967: The New Mexico State Highway Department anticipates, in the near future, the beginning of construction projects in the vicinity of Santa Fe.

