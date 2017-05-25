The Latest: Tax reforms sidelined by New Mexico Legislature
The New Mexico House of Representative grapples with a state budget crisis during a special session on Wednesday May 24, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. The New Mexico House of Representative grapples with a state budget crisis during a special session on Wednesday May 24, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democratic Party Chairman Richard Ellenberg urges lawmakers to support educational funding at a rally outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2017. New Mexico Democratic Party Chairman Richard Ellenberg urges lawmakers to support educational funding at a rally outside the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Wed
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC