The Latest: Santa Fe soda-tax vote draws crowds
The Latest on a soda-tax ballot initiative in Santa Fe, New Mexico : Steady streams of voters were flocking to polling stations as Santa Fe residents decide whether to adopt a tax on sugary sodas and other sweetened beverages. Retiree Patricia McNeill moved quickly through a line of more than 50 people Tuesday to cast her vote in favour of the tax at a church in the New Mexico state capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar '17
|hdhwh15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC