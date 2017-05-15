Strange brew: Readings at Collected Works

Intrigue and mystery are on order this week at Collected Works Bookstore , with a slate of readings that feature murder, mayhem, and supernatural mischief. On Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m., local author Elaine Pinkerton reads from her newest novel, All the Wrong Places , joined by Peggy van Hulsteyn, reading from her novel-in-progress, Art of Murder .

