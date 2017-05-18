State rests in Tai Chan retrial; defense calls witnesses
Chan, a former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of gunning down fellow deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel in October 2014. The deputies were planning to spend the night at Hotel Encanto on their way back to Santa Fe after transporting a prisoner to Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|8 hr
|The
|3
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Really
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC