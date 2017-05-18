State rests in Tai Chan retrial; defe...

State rests in Tai Chan retrial; defense calls witnesses

Chan, a former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy, is charged with first-degree murder, accused of gunning down fellow deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel in October 2014. The deputies were planning to spend the night at Hotel Encanto on their way back to Santa Fe after transporting a prisoner to Arizona.

