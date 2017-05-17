State of New Mexico v. Clive Phillips

The Hastings Law Firm, Mark A. Earnest, Albuquerque, NM Law Office of Theresa M. Duncan, Theresa M. Duncan, Albuquerque, NM, for Appellant Hector H. Balderas, Attorney General, Maris Veidemanis, Assistant Attorney General, Santa Fe, NM, for Appellee {1} This case addresses the procedure for determining whether a jury is deadlocked. A jury is deadlocked or "hung" on a crime when the jurors cannot unanimously agree on a verdict of guilty or not guilty for that crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.