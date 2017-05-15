Standing outside: Poet and essayist Gary Snyder

Fifty years later, what's left to say about the legacy of the Summer of Love? Since 1967 and its aftermath, the long tail of the counterculture seems to have been thoroughly poked, prodded, and dissected by the "Me" generation and its progeny. But as we plunge headlong into the Trump era, a bumper crop of the same issues that sparked the anti-war, back-to-the-land, psychedelic, environmental, and spiritual movements is baptizing with fire a new generation and galvanizing a fresh resistance.

