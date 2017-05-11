Spring winds carried Santa Fe boya s trampoline across highway
Tuesday's severe storm wreaked havoc all over New Mexico and no one knows that more than a 10-year-old Santa Fe boy. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Jason Quintana came home from school, saw all the damage and quickly noticed his trampoline was missing.
