Special session may have big impact on countya
Special session may have big impact on county budget County commission approved the interim fiscal year 2018 budget during a commission meeting Tuesday evening. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/05/17/special-session-may-have-big-impact-county-budget/101791814/ An upcoming special session of the New Mexico Legislature has county officials worried about the potential impact on the county budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|1 hr
|baby
|5
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Really
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC