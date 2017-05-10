Soda tax won't deter obesity, sugar h...

Soda tax won't deter obesity, sugar habits

Santa Fe voters turned out in record numbers last week and soundly defeated a proposed 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugary soft drinks that Mayor Javier Gonzales hoped would put an extra 1,000 kids in pre-kindergarten classes for free or at cut-rate prices. While the proposal might have sounded good on its face - fight obesity and get more kids into early education - 58 percent of those who voted didn't drink that Kool-Aid.

