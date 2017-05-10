Slain NM officers from 1933, 1880s honored for service
This weekend, the names of five New Mexico lawmen will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. Alamogordo officer Clint Corvinus, Hatch officer Jose Chavez and Valencia County deputy Ryan Thomas were all killed in the line of duty last year. But there are two names on the list people probably won't recognize -- two Santa Fe police officers whose end-of-watch came during the Wild West days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Tue
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr '17
|Yeah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC