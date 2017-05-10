Slain NM officers from 1933, 1880s honored for service

This weekend, the names of five New Mexico lawmen will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. Alamogordo officer Clint Corvinus, Hatch officer Jose Chavez and Valencia County deputy Ryan Thomas were all killed in the line of duty last year. But there are two names on the list people probably won't recognize -- two Santa Fe police officers whose end-of-watch came during the Wild West days.

