Santa Fe's rejection of soda tax a win for public health
Record numbers of voters turned out on May 2 to say no to a soda tax in Santa Fe, New Mexico. By proposing a two-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary soft drinks, policymakers meant to encourage healthier consumption choices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr '17
|Yeah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC