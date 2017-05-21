Santa Fe woman tries faking drug test...

Santa Fe woman tries faking drug test, bolting from jail

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A Santa Fe woman went to great lengths to get out of a drug test, including running from jail staff and hiding something on her body. Earlier this month, 30-year-old Amanda Gurule, showed up to the Santa Fe County Jail for the urinalysis as part of the county's electronic monitoring program, but she failed it.

