Santa Fe votes on soda tax Tuesday
Opponents and supporters of the controversial sugar tax in Santa Fe made their final push on Monday. Voters will decide on Tuesday whether or not the city will tax sugary drinks 2 cents per ounce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Sun
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar '17
|hdhwh15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC