Santa Fe Votes on Soda Tax Today

12 hrs ago Read more: Tax Foundation

Today, voters in the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will decide whether to implement a $0.02 per ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. If enacted, the tax would be six times the rate of the New Mexico excise tax on beer.

