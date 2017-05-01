Santa Fe Votes on Soda Tax Today
Today, voters in the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will decide whether to implement a $0.02 per ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. If enacted, the tax would be six times the rate of the New Mexico excise tax on beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tax Foundation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar '17
|hdhwh15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC