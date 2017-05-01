Santa Fe voters reject soda tax, hand rare win to industry
Voters in New Mexico's capital city rejected a tax increase on sweetened beverages Tuesday, handing a rare victory to the soft-drink industry after a string of recent defeats. The tax failed with 11,533 votes against and only 8,382 votes in favor, the Santa Fe City Clerk's Office announced.
