Santa Fe progressive launches run for New Mexico governor

Alcohol-prevention teacher Peter DeBenedittis of Santa Fe on Monday announced his run for governor of New Mexico as a Democrat, pledging to seek progressive solutions to issues of early childhood education, access to health care and poverty. A New Mexico resident since 1995, DeBenedittis described himself as a political outsider who does not owe favors to past campaign contributors.

