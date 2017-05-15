Santa Fe police investigating report of girl being forced into van

A witness told police in Santa Fe a 13-year-old girl was forced in a van Tuesday afternoon, but so far the Santa Fe Police Department has not called it an abduction. The witness at the Tuscany Apartments at 2218 Miguel Chavez Road near St. Frances and Siringo Road called 911 after seeing the girl and a man arguing, SFPD Public Information Officer Greg Gurule said.

