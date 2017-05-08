Santa Fe kindergarten teacher to be on Jeopardy
Today is the start of teacher appreciation week and one New Mexico teacher will be in on the national stage, taking part in Jeopardy's "Teachers Tournament." Gail Ansheles, a kindergarten teacher at El Dorado Community School in Santa Fe will appear on the Monday's show.
