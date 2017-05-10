Santa Fe indecision puts squeeze on town budget
At Silver City's May 9 town council meeting, the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget was the main topic of discussion among councilors, mayor, Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta, and Town Manager Alex Brown. The discussion was a short one because what is coming from the state in the form of returned gross receipts tax funds to the town is not known, but Brown is expecting reductions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
