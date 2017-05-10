Santa Fe indecision puts squeeze on town budget

At Silver City's May 9 town council meeting, the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget was the main topic of discussion among councilors, mayor, Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta, and Town Manager Alex Brown. The discussion was a short one because what is coming from the state in the form of returned gross receipts tax funds to the town is not known, but Brown is expecting reductions.

