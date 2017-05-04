Police arrest man hiding in gas station ceiling

Santa Fe police arrested a man caught hiding in a ceiling opening in the Fill 'Er Up gas station on Cerrillos Road and charged him with burglary after he was found in possession of several items from a business. Lt. Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department said police responded to a call from employees at a nearby restaurant who saw the man, identified as Efrain Mendoza, 27, climb through a window into the vacant building.

