Police arrest man hiding in gas station ceiling

14 hrs ago

Santa Fe police arrested a man caught hiding in a ceiling opening in the Fill 'Er Up gas station on Cerrillos Road and charged him with burglary after he was found in possession of several items from a business. Lt. Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department said police responded to a call from employees at a nearby restaurant who saw the man, identified as Efrain Mendoza, 27, climb through a window into the vacant building.

