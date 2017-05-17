Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern New Mexico
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the closures in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Farmington are part of larger consolidation effort to keep the organization solvent. The closures will likely happen in September and would leave Planned Parenthood with two clinics in Albuquerque and one in Santa Fe.
