Online reporting system is the goal for the Secratry of State in Special Session
While New Mexico's colleges and universities are hoping today's special legislative session restores hundreds of million worth of funding, the Secretary of State's office is yearning for something more modest. Online reporting system is the goal for the Secratry of State in Special Session SANTA FE - While New Mexico's colleges and universities are hoping today's special legislative session restores hundreds of million worth of funding, the Secretary of State's office is yearning for something more modest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Wed
|HOV lanes 4 cash ...
|1
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC