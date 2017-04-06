New Mexico Supreme Court won't restore funds to Legislature
In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a request to overturn Martinez's budget vetoes and restore funding to the Legislature and state universities. The court said, Thursday, May 11, 2017, that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Tue
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr '17
|Yeah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC