New Mexico Supreme Court won't restore funds to Legislature

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a request to overturn Martinez's budget vetoes and restore funding to the Legislature and state universities. The court said, Thursday, May 11, 2017, that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.