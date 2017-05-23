New Mexico lawmakers confront budget crisis, governor

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. A proposal to overhaul New Mexico's tax on sales and business services will not come to a vote during a special legislative session, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Martinez has been a vocal advocate for the tax reforms that would do away with a variety of tax breaks to bring in sales tax revenue from more sources - at a lower overall tax rate.

