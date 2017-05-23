New Mexico lawmakers confront budget ...

New Mexico lawmakers confront budget crisis, governor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. A proposal to overhaul New Mexico's tax on sales and business services will not come to a vote during a special legislative session, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Martinez has been a vocal advocate for the tax reforms that would do away with a variety of tax breaks to bring in sales tax revenue from more sources - at a lower overall tax rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 5 hr HOV lanes 4 cash ... 1
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May 9 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr 30 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr '17 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr '17 coyote505 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at May 24 at 2:54PM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC