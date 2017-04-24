New Mexico Democrats pick Santa Fe man to lead party
The new chairman of the state Democratic Party has plans to heal divisions within the party stemming from last year's presidential election. Richard Ellenberg of Santa Fe was selected to serve as state party chairman Saturday over outgoing Vice Chairman Juan Sanchez III, a 25-year-old from Belen.
