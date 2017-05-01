Native Voices at the Autry Presents 23rd Festival of New Plays
Native Voices at the Autry, America's leading Native American theatre company, presents its 23rd Annual Festival of New Plays at the Autry Museum of the American West and La Jolla Playhouse. The festival features staged readings of new and in-progress plays by Native writers followed by talkbacks in which each audience member becomes an important part of the collaborative process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Sun
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar '17
|hdhwh15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC