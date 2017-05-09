May 9th Morning Rush: Retrial set to begin for ex-Santa Fe deputy accused of killing partner
The former deputy is charged with murder for the shooting death of his law enforcement partner deputy Jeremy Martin at a Las Cruces hotel in 2014. Tuesday will be the first time both prosecutors and the defense will speak to a new jury all of them picked on the first day.
